Golden Globes winners include Jason Sudeikis, Andrew Garfield and Jean Smart as show isn’t televised amid controversy

The winners list at the 2022 Golden Globes wasn’t short on star power — even though the actual ceremony was.

Jason Sudeikis, Andrew Garfield and Jean Smart were among the big-name actors awarded honors Sunday by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association during a bizarre stripped-down ceremony that had no audience and wasn’t even televised amid a series of controversies.

The complete list of 2022 Golden Globe winners The Hollywood Foreign Press Association went ahead with a “private event” without any celebrities, nominees or even a livestream.

Sudeikis won best actor in a musical or comedy series for his performance as the upbeat titular coach in “Ted Lasso,” while Smart, who plays a decorated stand-up comic in “Hacks,” won best actress in a musical or comedy show.

“Hacks” was also named best musical or comedy series.

Jeremy Strong won best actor in a drama series and Sarah Snook won best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or TV movie for their performances in “Succession,” a satirical show about a family fighting for control of their company.

And Kate Winslet, who starred as a detective on the crime drama “Mare of Easttown,” won best actress in a miniseries or TV film.

On the film side, Garfield won best actor in a musical or comedy movie for his performance as “Rent” writer Jonathan Larson in “Tick, Tick ... Boom!”

Ariana DeBose, who played Anita in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the musical “West Side Story,” won best supporting actress, while Disney’s “Encanto,” about a magical household in Colombia, took home the honor for best animated motion picture.

Sunday’s ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Southern California became a low-key affair after the Los Angeles Times reported last year that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organizes the Globes, didn’t have a single Black member.

The association also drew criticism after the newspaper reported that 30 members of the group were put up at a five-star French hotel during a set visit for the series “Emily in Paris,” which later received two surprise nominations at the 2021 ceremony.

NBC, the typical telecaster of the Golden Globes, opted not to air the awards show this year due to the controversy, while celebrities from more than 100 public relations companies were said to be boycotting the event. Nominees remained conspicuously silent in December when the Globes unveiled the 2022 finalists.

Despite the backlash, the HFPA moved forward with the event, but didn’t announce until last week that the ceremony wouldn’t be televised or livestreamed online, or that media credentials wouldn’t be made available for reporters covering the show.

Instead, the winners were rolled out unceremoniously through a live blog on the Golden Globes website, and via the show’s social media pages.

Following the controversy, the HFPA introduced a board devoted to “transformational change,” made German journalist Helen Hoehne its president, and added 21 new members, which include six Black journalists.

“For eight months, we have worked tirelessly as an organization to be better,” Hoehne said during December’s nominations announcement. “We changed our rules, bylaws, added a new code of conduct and restructured our governance.”

The top nominees Sunday included the dark Western movie “The Power of the Dog,” which stars Benedict Cumberbatch as a cruel rancher in 1920s Montana, and the coming-of-age movie “Belfast,” which is set amid social unrest in Northern Ireland during the late 1960s. Both films were nominated for best drama, and earned seven nominations apiece to lead all movies.

“Belfast,” which was written and directed by Kenneth Branagh, was among the night’s earliest winners when it was named best screenplay.

“Succession,” meanwhile, led all series with five nominations.

Organizers said Sunday’s closed-door ceremony aimed to “shine a light on the long-established philanthropy work of the HFPA, showcasing a range of grantees during the program,” along with honoring film and TV projects.