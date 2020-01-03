Gas prices higher, but not due to Iranian’s death — yet

Gas prices in Calhoun County on Friday were up more than 9 cents from the day before on average, but a U.S. military strike Thursday night wasn’t likely a factor, an expert said.
According to gasbuddy.com, a website that tracks gasoline pricing at the local, state and national level, gas sold at an average of $2.39 per gallon Friday in the county’s margins, up about 9.2 cents from the day before (a number that updates hourly based on price changes).
It may seem like a sudden uptick in gas prices, especially following a Thursday night drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump resulting in the death of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani. Trump tweeted Friday that he’d ordered the strike against the Iranian security and intelligence commander to prevent attacks on Americans, though specific threats had not been shared with the public.
According to Patrick DeHaan, Gas Buddy’s head of petroleum analysis, the earliest consumers can expect to see prices change in response to that event is Saturday.
“It wouldn’t be what’s currently driving behind prices,” DeHaan said by phone Friday. “First of all, what happened yesterday, from my chair, will cause maybe a 4- to 5-cent increase. It couldn’t be possible that it would affect prices before tonight.”
Investors are likely to watch the market waiting for signs of retaliatory action from Iran, he explained, a sign of coming disruption to the marketplace. Assuming no military reprisal or further conflict, prices could take more than a month to slip back to normal levels once such an event-incited price hike hits.
“It may take weeks for markets to get a sense of calm after such a significant event, and it may take a month or two for investors to be convinced this issue is over, after a month of calm,” he said.
The current upward trend has been happening anyway, DeHaan explained, influenced by stock market growth and a healthier economy. Oil is priced at around $61 per barrel right now, he said, compared to averages $5 or $6 lower around Thanksgiving.
According to a New York Times story published Friday afternoon, oil prices have seen an increase, with the cost of West Texas Intermediate oil, the American benchmark, reaching about $63 per barrel, an increase of just over 3 percent.
Prices are up about 20 cents from last week and last month’s averages, according to the site, and up 50 cents from last year at this time.