FEMA offering money to reimburse COVID funeral expenses

A Federal Emergency Management Agency program that can reimburse up to $9,000 in COVID-related funeral expenses began this week.
As of Wednesday morning, almost 560,000 people had died from a COVID-19 infection or due to related health issues, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data tracker. Almost 11,000 of them were Alabamians. There have been 311 deaths in Calhoun County due to COVID-19.
Federal appropriations bills enacted this year have authorized FEMA to reimburse funeral costs for the families of those who died. A toll-free number, 844-684-6333, is the sole method of applying for aid. The phone line opened Monday to overwhelming demand and lengthy hold times. Robert Fenton, FEMA administrator, told news outlets Monday that the agency is prioritizing empathy and wants to manage cases with human-to-human interaction.
Craig Bodiford, owner of K.L. Brown Funeral Home, said he has been urging families who have used the funeral home’s services to apply sooner rather than later.
“There’s probably only so much money in this pot to draw from, and once it’s gone, it’s gone,” Bodiford said Wednesday. “There are a lot of families that are going to be applying for this.”
FEMA requires various documentation for eligibility, according to a news release from the funeral home:
— An official death certificate that attributes the death to COVID-19 and shows the death occurred in the United States. The form must indicate that the death “may have been caused by” or “was likely the result of” COVID or COVID-like symptoms.
— Funeral expense documents, including receipts and funeral home contracts, that include the applicant’s name, the name of the deceased, costs and the dates costs were incurred.
— Proof of any money received from other sources for use toward funeral costs. The FEMA program “may not duplicate benefits” that have already been used, including burial or funeral insurance, financial assistance from voluntary or government agencies, or other sources.
Any death claimed must have occurred on or after Jan. 20, 2020 to be eligible. According to the FEMA funeral assistance website, there is no deadline to apply.
The funeral assistance website also warns that scam callers are reaching out to people and offering to register them for funeral assistance. The agency does not contact people before they have registered for assistance, the site reads.
Bodiford said many families postponed memorial services for loved ones; early caps on gatherings limited funeral attendance to just 10 people, leaving families to pick and choose who could attend services. Some services were still held and streamed online for viewing outside of the funeral home, but others decided to wait.
Those who held off memorial services are still eligible for the program, although the funeral home recommends waiting to file with FEMA until services have been contracted and costs set, to avoid having to amend applications.
“It’s good for the families, because so many families were affected by this and it was unexpected. For some families, this just came right out of the blue,” Bodiford said. “In some cases, the money will cover everything and in some cases it won’t, but I think it’s a good start.”