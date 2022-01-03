Emmy-winning ‘Sesame Street’ composer Stephen J. Lawrence dead at 82

Emmy-winning composer Stephen J. Lawrence, whose work on “Sesame Street” spanned decades, has died at age 82, the nonprofit organization behind the children’s series confirmed.
The musician wrote “more than 300 beloved songs and scores” during his tenure with “Sesame Street,” the Sesame Workshop said Monday.
“Thank you for bringing smiles, laughter, and the gift of music to our neighborhood,” the organization wrote in a Twitter tribute.
A cause of death was not released for Lawrence, who died last Thursday in New Jersey, according to Entertainment Weekly.
Lawrence worked on “Sesame Street” for more than 30 years, Sesame Workshop said, with his lengthy stint with the franchise beginning during the 1980s.
He won three Emmys for his contributions to “Sesame Street,” each for outstanding achievement in music direction and composition. He received the honors in 1990, 2002 and 2003.
Lawrence served as the composer on multiple movies during his career, including the 1976 drama “Dragonfly,” the 1976 crime film “Alice Sweet Alice” and the 1978 thriller “Mirrors.”
He also notably worked as a producer on the children’s album “Free to Be... You and Me,” which came out in 1972. Last year, the Library of Congress selected the album for its National Recording Registry.