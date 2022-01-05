Brazil’s Bolsonaro leaves hospital after latest health scare

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro was discharged from the Sao Paulo hospital where he had been admitted two days ago with an intestinal obstruction, the latest health scare related to his 2018 stabbing and four subsequent surgeries.
The president announced his release from the Vila Nova Star hospital in a Twitter post early on Wednesday, together with a picture where he appeared surrounded by his doctors, all giving a thumbs-up.
A medical team led by Dr. Antonio Luiz Macedo, who has been attending to Bolsonaro since he was stabbed during a campaign event in 2018, ruled out another surgery at the moment. The president’s condition improved since his early Monday hospitalization with a treatment that included a nasogastric tube, which was removed last night, according to the doctor.
Bolsonaro is “ready to work,” Macedo said at a news conference with the president, adding that he will be on a special diet for a week. He didn’t rule out chances of new intestinal obstructions.
Bolsonaro said at the same conference that he will keep his travel schedule, including a trip to Russia in February. He added that he is still considering visiting a city 242 miles south of Brasilia later on Wednesday to watch a soccer game organized by country singers.
Bolsonaro was spending vacation at a beach in the south of Brazil when he felt ill after lunch on Sunday and was forced to cut short his holidays. Previously, he had been criticized for not interrupting his vacation when heavy rains left the northern state of Bahia underwater.
“We did fantastic things over these past few days,” he told reporters before leaving the hospital. “The president doesn’t go on vacation. Anyone who says I’m on vacation is mean.”