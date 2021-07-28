Bipartisan infrastructure deal could advance as soon as Wednesday after breakthrough in talks

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks outside the White House with a bipartisan group of senators after meeting on an infrastructure deal June 24, 2021, in Washington, D.C. From left are Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.; Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)