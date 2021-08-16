Biden stands by decision to leave Afghanistan, says there was never good time for withdrawal

Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch.