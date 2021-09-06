At least 4 Americans evacuated from Afghanistan by land, US says

Taliban members are seen at the airport in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, Aug. 31, 2021. U.S. President Joe Biden said last Tuesday that after two weeks of perilous plane evacuations, between 100 and 200 Americans “with some intention to leave” remained in the war-torn country now controlled by the Taliban. (Credit Image: © Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua via ZUMA Press/TNS)