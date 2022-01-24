 Skip to main content
Assange can ask UK Supreme Court to appeal extradition

Stella Moris wife of Julian Assange

Stella Moris, wife of Julian Assange addresses the media and supporters outside the Royal Courts of Justice, Strand as the High Court ruled Assange can seek permission from the Supreme Court to appeal his US extradition on Jan. 24, 2022, in London, England. The Wikileaks founder is fighting extradition to the United States on hacking and espionage charges.

 Leon Neal/Getty Images/TNS

Julian Assange can go to the U.K. Supreme Court to ask for an appeal over the decision to extradite him to the U.S to face espionage charges, London judges ruled.

Appeals judges in a lower court Monday asked the country’s top court to take steps to consider any appeal application that follows.

“Whether or not the issue needs ventilation in that court is a matter appropriately for its decision,” the judges said in a written judgment.

London judges had previously ruled that the WikiLeaks chief could be extradited in December overturning a lower court’s decision that said Assange, 50, couldn’t be sent to the U.S. to face criminal charges, for fear that prison conditions there would result in his suicide.

