As Haiti reels from earthquake and deals with discord, leader expects election delay

Haitians rest outdoors after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on August 15, 2021 in Les Cayes, Haiti. Rescue workers have been working among destroyed homes since the quake struck on Saturday and so far there are 1,297 dead and 5.700 wounded. The epicenter was located about 100 miles west of the capital city Port-au-Prince. (Richard Pierrin/Getty Images/TNS)