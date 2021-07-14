After explosive testimony last month, Britney Spears’ conservatorship case resumes

Fans and supporters hold signs as they gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Britney Spears' conservatorship case. - Pop singer Britney Spears urged a US judge on June 23, to end a controversial guardianship that has given her father control over her affairs since 2008. "I just want my life back. It's been 13 years and it's enough," she told a court hearing in Los Angeles during an emotional 20-minute address via videolink.