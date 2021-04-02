Muscadine man pleads guilty to sodomy

A judge sentenced a Muscadine man this week after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman about five years ago.
Ronald Robinson, 69, was given a suspended sentence of three years unsupervised probation, which could be followed by a decade in prison.
According to court documents, he sexually assaulted a woman between May 2015 and June 2016. He was indicted and arrested in June on charges of first-degree sodomy and domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation, both involving the same victim.
The domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation charge was dropped when he pleaded guilty to the sodomy charge.
An attempt Friday morning to reach Robinson’s attorney, Doug Ghee, for additional comment was unsuccessful.