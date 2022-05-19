Murder trial jury in deliberation

State and defense attorneys gave closing statements Thursday morning in the murder trial of Anthony Jackson, and jury deliberations have begun.
Judge Bud Turner read to the jury their instructions and sent them into deliberation just after 10 a.m.
Jackson, currently 64, was charged in the death of Ronald Lynn Young, 37, of Anniston, in 2015. Young was pronounced dead outside the 50 Cent Bar on the 3100 block of West 12th Street at 3:45 a.m. on Jan. 24. Young was found stabbed to death, with 135-150 stab wounds.
Just after 11 a.m. the jury came back with a question for the judge, and once that matter was addressed, Turner sent jurors to lunch until 1 p.m. At the lunch hour it was unclear whether a verdict would be reached today.