Multiple storms expected this week, with the worst forecast for Wednesday

Forecasters are increasingly confident that Alabama will see severe storms on Wednesday, and the newest forecast has strong storms rolling into eastern Alabama as early as this afternoon.
“It’s that time of year, and we want everybody to pay close attention,” said Jason Holmes, a forecaster for the National Weather Service office in Calera.
The weather service this morning declared that much of the northern half of the state is at “marginal” risk of high winds, hail and possible tornadoes today and Tuesday.
Holmes said multiple waves of storms are expected to roll across the area today and Tuesday. Weather Service maps show those storms arriving in Calhoun, Cleburne and Talladega counties at some point between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. today. Another wave would arrive between 3 a.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Even so, Holmes said, Calhoun and surrounding counties are on the edge of the area projected to be hit by storms today, and the area could avoid major impacts.
There’s much more concern, Holmes said, about Wednesday, when a new storm system is predicted to arrive. Forecasters say most of the state, including Calhoun and surrounding counties, is at “enhanced” risk of tornadoes, winds up to 60 mph and golf-ball-sized hail during that Wednesday round of storms.
Weather service computer models late last week began predicting that all the ingredients for severe weather would be in place Wednesday. Those models continue to show the same signals, Holmes said.
“There’s growing concern because of this consistency,” Holmes said.
Holmes said it’s still too early to say when severe storms could arrive on Wednesday, or at what times specific places will be affected.
“It’s really almost an all-day event,” he said. “We could have a round of storms in the morning, another round in the afternoon after things heat up, and another in the evening.”
Holmes said the best thing to do now is simply to stay close to a source of weather information and be ready to act accordingly. As always, he said, people should have a plan for where they’ll take shelter if a tornado does form.
Gerald Satterwhite, a forecaster at the weather service office in Calera, said it’s best to plan to take shelter in an interior room on the lowest level of your house, and to bring a blanket and a helmet to protect from injury from debris.
“Make sure you’re wearing shoes with a hard sole,” he said. “If you ever do need to walk around in tornado debris, you don’t want to do it in flip-flops.”
Updated forecasts are available at www.weather.gov/bmx/.