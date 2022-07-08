 Skip to main content
Multi-vehicle crash in Anniston sends two to local hospital

Traffic accident Friday morning at 22nd and Quintard sends two people to the hospital. Photo by Bill Wilson

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

Multiple vehicles including an ACT bus were involved in an auto accident Friday morning on Quintard avenue, according to officials. 

At approximately 8:15 a.m. officers responded to an accident at the Quintard and 22nd street intersection where four vehicles collided, including an ACT bus, a black Mazda, a silver Toyota pickup, and a black Tahoe, according to Anniston Police Captain Chris Sparks.

Two people were injured in the crash, and were transported to the local hospital for minor injuries, Sparks said. 

Anniston police and fire departments responded and diverted traffic, finally clearing the road about an hour later. 

APD is investigating the cause of the accident, according to Sparks. 

Contact Staff Writer Ashley Morrison at ashmorrison1105@gmail.comOn Twitter @AshMorrison1105.

 

