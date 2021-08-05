You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Motorcyclist killed in collision on U.S. 431 west of Anniston

  • Comments

A Hobson City man, Frankie Rowe, 70, was killed Tuesday after his motorcycle was struck by a car on U.S. 431, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash occurred about one mile west of Anniston. Rowe was riding a 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when, for reasons unknown, he was struck by a Jeep Wrangler.

Tags