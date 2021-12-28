Morning accident slows traffic on bypass in Anniston

A three-vehicle accident slowed traffic around 10 Tuesday morning on Veterans Memorial Parkway (Highway 431 South) near the McClellan exit.
The accident appeared to send one standard vehicle off the side and down the hill to the left while one standard vehicle remained at the side of the road.
A pick-up truck, which appeared to be the most damaged, was in the median to the right.
Emergency personnel from Anniston Police, Fire and EMS worked the scene.
Only one person from the truck was seen being transferred to the ambulance, but was upright and conscious talking to responders.
Neither southbound nor northbound traffic was totally blocked by the accident as traffic was routed around emergency vehicles for a brief period of time.