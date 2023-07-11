 Skip to main content
More than 70 audition videos received for 2023 Rubato piano competition

OXFORD — Judges are in the process of notifying the 18 successful applicants from among the 76 who sent audition videos in the hopes of being asked to participate in the 2023 Rubato International Piano Competition August 8-12 at the Oxford Performing Arts Center.

Rubato founder and director Julio Barreto, who also serves as OPAC director of music education, said the online registration process ended Sunday with 23 more applications than last year.

