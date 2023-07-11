More than 70 audition videos received for 2023 Rubato piano competition

OXFORD — Judges are in the process of notifying the 18 successful applicants from among the 76 who sent audition videos in the hopes of being asked to participate in the 2023 Rubato International Piano Competition August 8-12 at the Oxford Performing Arts Center.
Rubato founder and director Julio Barreto, who also serves as OPAC director of music education, said the online registration process ended Sunday with 23 more applications than last year.
The applications came from 14 different countries including China, Australia, Argentina, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Brazil, Philippines, Denmark, Ecuador, United Kingdom, Canada and Malaysia.
American applicants are from 20 states including California, Arizona, Georgia, Texas, Pennsylvania, Florida, Alabama, New Jersey, Tennessee, Virginia, Massachusetts, Ohio, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky, Illinois, New York, Vermont and Michigan.
“The panel of judges have expressed to me they are impressed by the quality and level of performances and, in their own words, believe this group is performing on a higher level than last year,” Barreto said.
He added while everyone considered the inaugural competition last year to be a “great success,” much was learned as to how to make the program better for both competitors and audience members.
“This year, we will have two classical divisions, ages 10-18 and ages 19-27, and a jazz division for ages 12-27,” Barreto explained. “There will be two nights of semifinal performances before the finals are held on Saturday, Aug. 12.”
Those competitors will be performing on a Steinway and Sons piano which again is the official piano of the competition.
Six semifinalists will be chosen for each of the three categories, with three from each performing on each of the semifinal nights on Aug. 10 and 11.
The judges will use those performances to determine the elite nine who will make their way to the finals on Aug. 12.
Those 18 semifinalists who accept the formal invitation are scheduled to arrive in Oxford on Monday, August 7, for a special welcoming reception and a day of Master Classes with the judges preceding the actual three days of competition.
The full biographies of each competitor and those who are judging will be released in the Wednesday, August 9, print edition of The Anniston Star.
“The inaugural Rubato competition last year proved to be a week of magic for the OPAC staff, the city of Oxford and the entire region,” said OPAC executive director John Longshore. “There is no other artistic competition of this nature in this region that is comparable and we look forward to again welcoming another group of remarkable young pianists from around the world as they share their talents with us and the people of Oxford share their warm welcome with them.”
Tickets for the Aug. 10-11 semifinals beginning each night at 6:30 p.m. are now on sale with prices ranging from $10 to $15.
Tickets for the Aug. 12 finals at 6:30 p.m. are now on sale with prices ranging from $15 to $25.
All tickets can be purchased at the OPAC box office or online at oxfordpac.org.
