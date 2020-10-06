You have permission to edit this article.
More than 2,000 have voted so far in Anniston runoff election

anniston runoff voters

Citizens vote at the Anniston Senior Center at McClellan. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Number of voters so far this afternoon from the nine polling places in Anniston.

Eight polling places will close at 7 p.m.

The polling place at Anniston’s Senior Citizen Therapeutic and Recreation Center will stay open until 8:25 p.m. to make up for the late opening of polls at the site.

-- Senior Center — 201 (4:59 p.m.)

-- Norwood Hodges Community Center — 684 (5:45 p.m.) 

-- First Presbyterian Church — 433 (5:49 p.m.)

-- Anniston Country Club — 385 (2:41 p.m.)

-- Refuge II Church — 218 (4:10  p.m.)

-- Carver Community Center — 68 (4:10 p.m.)

-- City Meeting Center — 188 (4:10 p.m.) 

-- South Highland Community Center —  271(4:10  p.m.)

-- Wiggins Community Center — 232 (4:10 p.m.)

