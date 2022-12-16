More House committee chairs announced

Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, the presumed next speaker of the Alabama House, announced Wednesday a third round of intended committee chair appointments.
— Rep. Ginny Shaver, R-Leesburg, Children and Senior Advocacy;
— Rep. Chris Blackshear, R-Phenix City, Financial Services;
— Matt Simpson, R-Daphne, Ethics and Campaign Finance;
— Rep. David Standridge, R-Hayden, Rural and Urban Development;
— Rep. Corley Ellis, R-Columbiana, Insurance Committee;
— State Rep. Chris Sells, R - Greenville, State Government;
— State Rep. Andy Whitt, R-Harvest, Economic Development and Tourism;
— Rep. Allen Treadaway, R-Morris, Public Safety and Homeland Security.
“These appointments represent a mix of veteran chairs with valuable experience and newly appointed members of the leadership team with fresh perspectives,” Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, said in a written statement. “All of them have the knowledge and skills necessary to lead their committees and ensure that bills and measures are well vetted before reaching the House floor.”
Ledbetter was selected last month by a majority of his 76 GOP colleagues in the 105-member House to lead the chamber. The official vote among the entire body will happen in January during an organizational session of the entire Legislature.
Several high-profile committee chairmanships have yet to be announced, including Education Policy and Health.