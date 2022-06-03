Monsters take Oxford out to the ballgame in regular-season opener

OXFORD – It was an evening filled with all the standard cliches associated with baseball as the Choccolocco Monsters came to bat for the first game of their inaugural season at Signature Field.
Hot dogs, peanuts, Cracker Jacks and sodas. Root, root, root for the home team. An American flag waving in the outfield.
The Choccolocco Park field team were a visual ballet as they raked, scraped and brought the field into a shape of perfection as if the grounds had never been used, although they have been in use almost daily through the past months with baseball and softball championships featuring players from across the country.
But, Friday night was about the newest members of the Sunbelt Baseball League that Oxford and Calhoun County can now call their own.
An estimated 250 people were in the stands to watch as the original “Boo” Monsters mascot, Neil Williamson, donned the foil hat and black cape to throw out the first pitch before the team came to bat against the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots.
“I really think the people like it,” Mayor Alton Craft said after the first two innings were in the books. “I’ve already heard a lot of compliments. “We are happy to have the team here and look forward to having everyone come back. We believe this is going to get better and better.”
District 2 County Commissioner Danny Shears, who works as a volunteer at Choccolocco Park, said the games are “a slice of Americana.”
“I can’t count the number of people I have seen here at the park over the last several years who have spoken about how wonderful these facilities are,” Shears said. “It gives you a sense of pride knowing years ago the leaders of Oxford had this vision and now we have the added dimension of having our own team.”
‘The visitors from the other teams will now come here to watch their sons play,” he added. “And while they are here, they will visit our motels, stores and restaurants. It’s a great thing for the whole county.”
It was the sons from Calhoun County’s backyard who kept getting the cheers Friday as the Monsters roster was called and the hometowns of Jacksonville, Aniston and Oxford were announced being attached to several of the players.
Oxford spokesperson Lorie Denton said the city is “always looking for unique ways to provide affordable, fun, family-friendly sources of entertainment for our residents and this region.”
“The mayor and city council hit a grand slam by making the decision to bring the Monsters to Oxford,” Denton said while watching the game.
The Monsters have 13 more games scheduled for Signature Field with the next being against the Gainesville Gol’diggers at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 10. Ticket prices range from $8 to $15 and can be purchased at the game or by using the website at bamamonsters.com.
Craft said the city remains excited for the visit of the Team USA Women’s softball team and their international opponents for a two-day run of games July 5-6.
As of Friday evening, only $20 general admission tickets remain for the July 5 games. General admission tickets are also available for July 6 and choccoloccopark.com shows six $25 premium tickets remain available for that day.