An Anniston minister and nonprofit leader filed an appeal Thursday of the verdict in his trial earlier this month on a charge of obstructing government operations.
Freddy Victory Rimpsey Sr., 76, was convicted Sept. 13 by Cleburne County Circuit Judge Melody Walker of obstructing government operations after he took his 2-year-old daughter to his son’s Louisville, Ky., home July 3, sparking an Amber Alert, after a judge issued an order to place the girl in her mother’s custody.
Walker sentenced Rimpsey to two years of supervised probation and ordered him to pay a $1,000 fine after a bench trial at the Calhoun County Courthouse.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies had arrested Rimpsey on July 5, the day after he returned from Kentucky.
Rimpsey said Thursday he disagreed with Walker’s ruling and said he didn’t believe he had done anything wrong.
“I trusted her to be a good Christian person who wanted to do the right thing,” Rimpsey said of Walker.
Rimpsey said that a DHR worker had called him that day and told him that a judge had awarded custody of the child to her mother but that the order was not formally served to him.
Rimpsey told The Star in July he had already planned to visit relatives in Chicago and Louisville, so they left before noon.
Rimpsey said the DHR worker, who testified at his trial, lied to the judge about having come to his house and spoken to him. He said he believes prosecutors coached her to lie.
Rimpsey asked in his appeal to have his $1,500 appeal bond waived. He said he was disappointed when courthouse staff called him early Thursday morning to tell him Walker denied that request. However, he said, a friend paid the bond for him.
Unlike at his initial trial, Rimpsey said, he plans to hire a lawyer. He also said he asked for a jury trial.
“I’m trusting it’ll be different than just one person making a decision,” Rimpsey said.