Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty

Ethan Crumbley is led away from the courtroom after a placement hearing at Oakland County Circuit Court on Feb. 22, 2022, in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbley, 15, is charged with the fatal shooting of four fellow students and the wounding of seven others, including a teacher at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021. He has admitted to an Oakland County judge Monday that he went on the shooting rampage.

PONTIAC, Mich. — A stoic Ethan Crumbley admitted to an Oakland County judge Monday that he went on a shooting rampage in Oxford High School last year that left four of his classmates dead and seven others wounded.

In what was initially to be a routine in-person pretrial hearing before Oakland Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe, Crumbley’s attorneys Monday entered the guilty plea to 24 criminal charges including terrorism causing death and first-degree murder, which carry up to life in prison.