Social media is abuzz this morning with thoughts from those who knew and loved longtime Anniston Star columnist George Smith, who died Monday evening of a heart attach. He was 84.
His family, through George's son, Barry Smith, welcomes your tributes:
"I'm sitting in dad's "barn" looking out of the same window he did a thousand times. Most would look through these six panes, lean a little left to see around the hanging tin light and see grass, brick, flowers and trees. My imagination is too limited to see what Dad did all these years... the people, places, and stories he penned for you, his readers.
What I do see, clearly, are all the people that he brought into our lives; a life that has been rich, colorful, never boring, and forever an adventure. We appreciate all of you in so many ways.
"So from the Blonde, Son and heir, gorgeous brunette daughter-in-law and all our family, thank you for what you have already done, are doing, and will do. We look forward to hearing all the George Smith stories!"
— Barry Smith
From our Facebook readers ...
"George will be greatly missed by my family. He wrote several articles on my 3 childred thru the years beginning in Dec. 1972. He followed their illness, Incurable kidney disease for about 30 years plus at different times within that period. I felt like I knew him forever and will miss him forever. Thank you so very much Mr. George Smith." — Sam Johnson
"So very sorry to learn of his passing. God bless his family and friends, and may they take some comfort knowing he is in heaven with Roger" — Shelly Bowden
"So sad to hear this! He was such a great man!" — Sherry Hill Johnson
"Calhoun County has lost a favorite writer!! Loved his column!! Prayers for his family!!" — Alice Adams Schultz
