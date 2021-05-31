You are the owner of this article.
Memorial Day flag-lowering honors veterans buried at Anniston cemetery

American Legion Post 26 from Anniston held a brief ceremony to honor the veterans buried in Edgemont Cemetery early Monday morning. The post honors the veterans every Memorial Day by lowering the flag to half staff. Danny Couch lowered the flag to half-staff. Photo by Bill Wilson

Members of American Legion Post 26 in Anniston paid their respects to the veterans buried at Edgemont Cemetery in the early morning hours of Memorial Day. 

Veterans Danny Couch and Jason Hubbard, along with others, observed a somber moment of remembrance as the flag was lowered to half-staff Monday in the veterans section of the cemetery.

The sun silhouetted Couch as he untied the rope to lower the flag as a colorful sunrise brewed in the background.

“We do it to honor all those that gave the ultimate sacrifice. We do it because we owe them a lot. It’s just a way of showing how much we appreciate everything and all they have done,” Couch said.

The post pays their respect to the veterans every year by placing American flags on each white tombstone and lowering the flag to half-staff, Couch said.

Jason Hubbard said the annual ritual keeps alive the memory of those who have perished fighting for freedom.

“These people laid down their lives so we can have our freedom, and we owe it to them to remember them and honor them,” Hubbard said. 

Last year during the pandemic the post still honored the veterans on Memorial Day, albeit a little spaced out from one another, Hubbard said.

“COVID doesn’t slow down our fondness for what they’ve done,” Hubbard said.

After the brief ceremony was over, the sunlight illuminated the white stars and stripes on the lowered American flag, which looked over the tombstones of the fallen.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.

