McClellan to get new houses after land deal

McClellan will get nearly a dozen new houses after the McClellan Development Authority last week sold some of its land to Anniston developer Tony Porco.
“People call me all the time looking for lots on the fort,” Porco said in a telephone interview Tuesday.
The MDA, the body charged with selling land on the former Army base Fort McClellan, held a special called meeting last week to discuss three land sales.
MDA executive director Julie Moss said the board sold 8 acres on Palisades Road to Porco for $30,000, and another 8 acres on Shipley Avenue to Porco for $52,000.
The board also sold a little more than an acre to a Summerall Terrace resident for $6,000, for use as a privacy buffer.
Porco said he is going to build a home for himself on the Palisades property. He said he plans to subdivide the Shipley property and will likely build 10 houses there.
Anniston hasn’t exactly been a hotbed of new home development over the past two decades, largely because of the closure of the Army base that once occupied the land where McClellan now stands.
The country as a whole has seen real estate surge this year, despite the pandemic. Most real estate experts have cited low interest rates as one reason for that.
In Anniston, home prices and home sales rose this year, according to the Alabama Center for Real Estate.
“I’m busier now than I was in ’05 before the recession hit,” Porco said.
Porco said he didn’t have a timetable for completion of the new houses. He said much depends on surveys of the land that are now under way.