LINCOLN – Mayor Lew Watson told the council in a work session Tuesday morning that the city needs to offer incentives to attract certain businesses to the city.
“I stand ready to do anything to grow our community,” he said.
The mayor said there’s a grocery store chain that has shown interest in opening a store in Lincoln.
“We definitely need a new grocery store in our community,” he said, adding that if a business is interested in investing $6 million in the community, the city should offer a tax incentive to help entice that business to Lincoln.
Watson said other communities have offered incentives to attract certain businesses to their community. He pointed to cities like Ashville and Odenville, which have offered similar tax incentives. He pointed out that Lincoln also has offered tax incentives to businesses in the past.
“It has to be a substantial business that can produce a good tax base,” he said.
The city, he said, could offer a $2 million tax rebate over a 20-year period to attract new businesses that are vital to a community.
“I think we’ve got to do something to encourage growth,” he said.
The city wants to attract businesses that are not only good for the city’s tax base, but also good for the community. Watson said the city has seen more residential growth than commercial growth in recent years.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the mayor said contractors were given the green light to start the Magnolia Street project, which includes widening and resurfacing Magnolia Street and adding new turn lanes at the Magnolia Street and U.S. 78 intersection.
“I expect for them to get started any day now,” he said.
Watson also said a new fiscal 2019-2020 budget is being prepared, and should be available for the council sometime next week.
It was also announced at the work session that painters began work on the large water tank. The tank is being painted white and will have black letters bordered in gold.
It was also announced that the new high-tech water meters will not start being installed until October.