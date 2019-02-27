No matter where Anniston sends its stray animals after March 1, the city's cost to take care of them is about to go up, Mayor Jack Draper said Tuesday.
“We can't reasonably expect to pay what we've been paying,” Draper said.
In a called meeting Tuesday, the Anniston City Council voted 3-0 to grant Draper and City Manager Jay Johnson the ability to negotiate a contract for care of stray animals caught in the city after Calhoun County's government parts ways with the nonprofit Cheaha Regional Humane Society at the end of this week.
Anniston has historically sent its strays to the county animal center on Morrisville Road. The county owns the facility, but Cheaha Regional ran it under contract with the county. County commissioners late last year voted to terminate the contract and staff the center with county employees.
The move followed months of controversy at the shelter, as Cheaha Regional management and staff feuded over working conditions and other issues, though commissioners at the time cited a desire to move to a “metro concept” of animal control.
Cheaha Regional officials have said they intend to take the equipment the nonprofit owns and open another shelter somewhere else. The Tuesday vote would empower Draper and Johnson to choose to stay with the county shelter after March 1 or move to another facility.
So far, the city doesn't seem to have a lot of choices. According to an internal city memo, the city could stay with the county at a cost of $4,000 per month, or it could choose Cheaha Regional at a cost of $5,000 per month. According to the memo, Cheaha Regional is trying to secure a lease on a property at McClellan.
"They're working diligently to secure a property," said Johnson. Asked if that property would be ready by the March 1 deadline, Draper said he didn't think it was likely.
Either facility would substantially increase the amount the city pays for animal care, raising it to $48,000 or $60,000 per year.
"Lately I think the cost has been less than $15,000," Draper said.
The vote took place with a three-person quorum in place; councilmen Ben Little and David Reddick weren't there.
Reddick said city officials knew in advance that he would be in Selma this week, and he claimed the meeting was illegal because no black councilmen were present.
"They excluded 100 percent of the black representation of the City of Anniston," said Reddick, who is black. "I think this council is trying to start racial conflict."
Little, the other black councilman, said he didn't attend because he didn't approve of the way the other council members had treated Reddick. He said Reddick was on an animal control task force but his recommendations weren't listened to.
"There's a special called meeting for animals, but there's no special called meeting for a lot of other problems in the city," Little said. He said he'd like to see a special called meeting about city staff “who are driving business away” from the city.
After the meeting, the council did in fact have a work session in which members heard from city department heads, including discussion of plans to streamline the process of starting a business in the city.
Little and Reddick lodged similar complaints about the rescheduling of a meeting earlier this month. Johnson and council members dismissed that claim as false.