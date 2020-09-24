Marginal storm risk this afternoon for parts of Calhoun, Cleburne counties

There is a small risk of strong storms and tornadoes Thursday in southern Calhoun and Cleburne counties as the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta cross Alabama, forecasters say.
Forecasters are much more concerned about conditions well to the south of Anniston, in Troy and Montgomery.
"It's definitely a lower-end risk for you," said Jason Holmes, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Calera.
The weather service Thursday morning issued a notice that much of the state is at "marginal" risk of strong storms and tornadoes, a result of Beta, which formed in the Gulf of Mexico last week and made landfall in Texas Monday night. Much of that concern stems from the fact that tornadoes sometimes spin out of the right front quadrant of a tropical storm.
Calhoun County is in that right-front area, but just barely. Holmes noted that temperatures in Montgomery and Troy were near 80 Thursday morning, a temperature much more favorable for severe storms. In Calhoun County, temperatures remained in a fall-like mid-60s.
"We're going to be watching to see if we get breaks in the cloud cover, which could heat things up," Holmes said.
Forecasters say people in the Anniston area should keep an eye on the weather between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., when stronger storms could arrive.
There is a diminishing chance of rain Friday and Saturday, and forecasters expect true autumn temperatures next week. By the beginning of October, local lows could be in the 40s, Holmes said.