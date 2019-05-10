Inclement weather for this weekend could produce 60 mph straight line winds and quarter-sized hail in parts of the state, forecasters say.
National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Holmes in Birmingham said Alabama is in a “messy weather situation” with ripples of storms passing through the state over the weekend.
The potentially severe weather is expected to begin early Saturday afternoon and end Sunday afternoon. Late Sunday afternoon should not be affected by this system.
While there is no “bullseye” on a particular area of the state, Holmes said, areas to the west of Interstate 65 may experience stronger storms than areas in eastern Alabama. People in the Eastern part of the state can expect the worst of the storms to pass through the area early Sunday morning, Holmes said.
There is a very low risk of tornado activity, Holmes said, but experts recommend to always have a way to access weather updates in case storms strengthen.