Marching Southerners’ members have major roles in World Games

The Marching Southerners band director, Ken Bodiford, sported an especially bright smile when speaking at the Jacksonville Exchange Club. He told members about the key roles two sections of the Jacksonville State University band will play in the World Games set for July 7 and 17 ceremonies in Birmingham.
The tuba and color-guard sections, along with the director of each, have been working with organizers of the upcoming World Games.
Bodiford, Rodney Bailey, who oversees the Southerners Color Guard and is an English instructor at JSU, and Jeremy Stovall, the director of the tuba section and assistant band director are on the World Games Design Committee. One of their duties is to design the formations that inform the games’ participants where they will stand during the two ceremonies.
“Initially, I was invited to be on the committee,” Bodiford said, “and I was working with Henry Pinion, the artistic director. I told him about these two sections and their leaders, and he said to bring them on board.”
Then, the JSU tuba section was invited to take part even more directly with the World Games. On Monday, Bodiford, and Stovall traveled to Birmingham with the entire tuba section to record music for the games. The tuba players in the Southerners are known for the rare instruments they use.
The tubas, called 20J’s, are prized because of their deep, brassy sound which is touted to be superior to the sound of other tubas. A 20J tuba is held in front of the body and has a forward-facing bell. The instruments are no longer in production.
“We keep taping them up to keep them in repair,” Bodiford said.
The students took part in the recording session by playing their tubas for several audio and video segments to be used in advertisements and promotional background music for the games. The spent the day working at the Protective Stadium at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex.
Stovall is writing the drills that game participants are to follow. Also, he is incorporating into the ceremonies the color guards of both the Southerners and that of the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Bailey has been working with the JSU color guard group, which provides the backdrops for the Southerners’ performances. They started on March 1 figuring out the spins they will perform at the World Games using their colorful, poly-silk flags.
“I never thought I’d have an opportunity like this,” Bailey said. “It is a once-in-a-lifetime event for me and students. I had been involved in the All-American Bowl in Texas, but this is on a much larger scale. This is international and carries a lot of different challenges and opportunities.”
Bailey, who is also helping design flags and costumes for the guard members, said the JSU color guard will combine with the UAB band’s color guard and an independent competitive winter guard from Birmingham to provide color and artistic expression at locations throughout areas wherever the games and the ceremonies are held. Also, they will accompany winners of the games when they stand onstage and also display their flags at other key points in the games.
Overall, the three JSU directors are working hard to promote JSU and make positive contributions.
“These games should be a great experience,” said Bodiford.
Those wishing to attend the opening ceremonies of the World Games, which are expected to bring in 500,000 visitors to Birmingham, may visit www.eventsticketcenter.com. Tickets are about $116 each.
Bodiford also announced that the band will travel to Normandy, France, in 2024, as part of the 80th commemoration of D-Day. More information will be forthcoming about the event.