Many of the people who fish along the Coosa River aren’t aware of the “do not eat” warnings about toxins in the fish there, Coosa Riverkeeper executive director Justinn Overton said Thursday.
Overton says she spent six months seeking out and interviewing people along the banks of the Coosa, where the state has issued warnings against consumption of striped bass because of toxic polychlorinated biphenols in the water.
“Of the 125 fishermen I spent time with, only 6 percent even knew what the advisories are,” Overton told a crowd of about 50 people at Oxford Civic Center Thursday.
Overton was the first speaker at the annual water conference held by the Choccolocco Creek Watershed Conservancy District, an agency dedicated to overseeing the creek that begins in the hills of eastern Calhoun County and flows through Oxford and Talladega County, emptying into the Coosa.
The creek is known locally as a place where the kayaking is good — and where the fish are inedible. The Alabama Department of Public Health warns against eating any fish of any species caught on the entire stretch south of Oxford to the Logan Martin reservoir.
That warning is due to the presence of PCBs, chemicals linked to cancer and other ailments. A Monsanto plant in Anniston was a major producer of PCBs, once used as lubricants and coolants, for most of the 20th century. Downstream of Choccolocco, there are warnings against eating striped bass on stretches of the Coosa, also because of PCBs.
Overton said she interviewed “subsistence fishermen” who regularly fish near dams and along the banks of the Coosa. Many of them don’t have cell phones or subscribe to newspapers, she said, and therefore don’t see news of those fish consumption advisories.
“I learned a lot about access to the Internet,” Overton said. “It’s still a big issue for rural communities.”
John Guarisco, a toxicologist for the Alabama Department of Public Health, releases those warnings every year. He acknowledged that it’s frustrating to see the message miss a target audience.
“There’s only so much we can do to get the word out,” he said in a telephone interview after the conference.
Guarisco noted that the state plans to post signs at fishing spots with QR codes that would allow cell-phone-equipped fishermen to check on the latest updates about a fishing spot. Overton praised that idea in the Oxford conference, while noting that it won’t help people without phones.
Overton’s group wants the state to send packets of written information on fish advisories to people when they apply for fishing licenses. She also hopes to see those warnings posted at public libraries; she says many fishermen told her they go to the library to use the Internet.
Fish consumption advisories weren’t the only topic covered at the Oxford conference, which included presentations on the potential effects of Anniston’s new bike trails on the Choccolocco watershed and the problem of invasive species, among other topics.
“We like to keep it broad,” said Kevin Jenne of the Choccolocco Creek Watershed Alliance, an organizer of the event.
Steven Dudley, also of Riverkeeper, presented the group’s findings from testing done in June and July along Choccolocco and its tributaries. The group found e. coli in some of the creek’s tributaries at higher levels than the state normally allows, he said.
Riverkeeper hasn’t identified a single source for the e.coli, Dudley said, though he said farming and residential development often contribute to e.coli in small streams.