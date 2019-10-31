A judge on Wednesday set a trial date for a woman charged with killing a man and injuring another.
Circuit Judge Debra Jones ordered that Jennifer Lynn Fulkerson, 33, of Jacksonville, will stand trial on March 3.
Fulkerson was initially charged in January after a Calhoun County grand jury indicted her on manslaughter, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
According to Fulkerson’s indictment, Fulkerson caused the death of Nicholas Lawrence Hood and injured another man May 24, 2018, after she hit them while driving under the influence. Fulkerson also allegedly put another person at risk by driving under the influence that day.
Fulkerson was booked into Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $100,000. She was released on bond in February, according to court documents.
Jones ordered that Fulkerson take a drug test at the hearing in order to determine if she was following the conditions of her bond by not using illegal drugs.
Fulkerson’s defense attorney, Justin Wilson, said via Facebook messenger Wednesday afternoon she did not test positive for anything.
Wilson said he was waiting on prosecutors to disclose to him all of the evidence they plan to present at the trial.
Manslaughter and first-degree assault are both Class B felonies, which can each result in up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction, according to state law.
