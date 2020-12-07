Man wanted on Georgia sex crimes arrested in Calhoun County

A Georgia man remained in jail on Monday after he allegedly fled from his home state when authorities there charged him with sex crimes.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies apprehended a 45-year-old Ellijay, Ga. man on Friday.
According to court records, the man had been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated sexual battery and child molestation in Gilmer County, Ga. and fled from there.
Attempts Monday to reach deputies in Calhoun and Gilmer Counties were unsuccessful.
The man was booked into the Calhoun County Jail without bond. U.S. Marshals have placed a hold on him according to jail records.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.