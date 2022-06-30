Man wanted in connection to shooting of two deputies in Bibb County captured

The man wanted in connection to the Wednesday shooting of two deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office has been captured, according to the U.S. Marshal Service.
26-year-old Austin Patrick Hall was confirmed to be in custody around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning after a manhunt began the afternoon before.
DA Michael Jackson said Hall was captured in the Bulldog Bend area in Bibb County.
The deputies were shot on Highway 25 in the Brierfield area during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
Parts of I-65 North were temporarily closed to allow one of the deputies to be rushed to UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a Blue Alert for Hall just after 7:00 p.m. He was described as a “serious threat to the public.”
Several checkpoints were set up on roads in and out of the area as authorities searched vehicles.
At least 16 different local law enforcement agencies participated in the search for Hall, including the FBI.