Man pleads guilty to 2017 double homicide

An Anniston man was sentenced to serve life in prison Thursday after he pleaded guilty to killing two men in 2017.
Circuit Judge Brian Howell sentenced Larry Demond Woolf, 36, to two consecutive life sentences in prison and ordered him to pay $8,973 in restitution.
Woolf pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, a step down from his original capital murder charge, which would have made him eligible for the death penalty.
Woolf was initially charged with capital murder on March 14, 2017, five days after he shot 25-year-old Anthony Finch and 32-year-old Tysel Safford and beat Safford in the face with an empty gun.
Police said in 2017 they responded around 2 a.m. after Woolf called 911 to report a shooting at Norwood Homes. They found Finch dead in the passenger seat of a vehicle. About 12 hours later, Safford’s body was found in a nearby ditch.
When Woolf was initially questioned, police said, his statements were inconsistent but they didn’t have enough evidence to charge him.
Woolf was arrested hours after Safford’s body was found on unrelated drug and alcohol charges. Woolf was also in possession of a gun, which his status as a convicted felon barred him from having.
Woolf was questioned again, and confessed to shooting Finch and Safford during a drug deal.
After Woolf tried to steal drugs, police said, he shot Finch directly in the head inside of a car, and Safford left the vehicle and ran away. Police said Woolf chased Safford into a ditch, where he shot him, bludgeoned him in the face and sat on his head to drown him in the water in the ditch.
One of Woolf’s attorneys, Nancy Vernon, declined to comment on his guilty plea and sentence. Woolf remained Thursday in the Calhoun County Jail awaiting transfer to a state prison.