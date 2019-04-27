A fire in a mobile home near Jacksonville killed a man Friday night, Jacksonville Fire Chief Lee Batey said Saturday.
Firefighters were called out shortly before 11 p.m. Friday to Maple Lane, near Alabama 21, Batey said.
“There was a fire of moderate size in the middle portion of the trailer when they arrived,” Batey said. “They began aggressively working to put it out.”
Signs of that aggressive approach were visible at the trailer Saturday morning. One wall of the mobile home appeared to have been removed and pieces of an oven lay in the yard, as if they’d been pulled out of the mobile home and thrown there.
Batey said the cause of the fire was still under investigation. He declined to release the name of the man who was killed in the blaze, saying he wanted to make sure next of kin were notified first.
Neighbors said the trailer was the home of a man who lived there alone. They also said the man was a smoker, and had at least once had his utilities turned off because he was late paying a bill.
Fires cause by space heaters are somewhat common in the winter. Asked if a space heater could be ruled out in a a late-April fire, Batey noted that the temperature dropped into the 40s Friday night.