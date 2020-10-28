Man killed after being hit by car in front of Saks church

An Anniston man died Tuesday evening after a car hit him while he was picking up trash in front of a church.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said 65-year-old Dennis Lee Newman was picking up trash in front of Saks Church of Christ when he was hit by a car and killed on impact. Brown said Newman was pronounced dead at 5:37 p.m.
According to Brown, a woman was driving south on U.S. 431 and turned left onto Saks Road before her car veered off the roadway and hit Newman.
Attempts Wednesday morning to reach state troopers for more information were unsuccessful.
Brown said Newman’s body was sent to the state Department of Forensic Sciences laboratory in Huntsville for an autopsy.
It is The Star’s policy to withhold the names of those killed or injured in traffic accidents on public roads until those names are confirmed by law enforcement or other authorities. Those authorities do not formally release names to any media until they have notified family members.