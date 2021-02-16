Man indicted with trying to kill corrections officer

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted a Bessemer man last month after he allegedly tried to kill a corrections officer in July.
The grand jury indicted Phillip Dewayne Hill, 35, with one count of attempted murder. Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies initially charged Hill on July 21.
Deputies told The Star then the officer had been trying to break up a fight between two other inmates a few days earlier then Hill came up behind him, put him in a headlock and tried to push him down a set of stairs and over the rails.
Hill’s bond was initially set at $30,000. On Tuesday, Hill was serving a sentence for another crime at Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest.
An attempt to reach Hill’s attorney, David Simpson, was unsuccessful.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Hill could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.