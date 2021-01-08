Man indicted with shooting at ‘get-together’

A grand jury indicted an Anniston man recently after he allegedly shot and injured a man in February.
The grand jury indicted Edwin Deon Kirk, 43, with attempted murder during its December session.
Anniston police initially charged Kirk on Feb. 29 with first-degree assault. Officers said then the 50-year-old victim had hosted a “get-together” at his home in the 600 block of East 21st Street, which Kirk attended.
Police said Kirk and the victim got into an argument. Kirk left, but returned to get his cell phone. As he was leaving a second time, police said, he made a derogatory comment about the victim’s wife and the victim confronted him.
Kirk then pulled a gun and shot the victim twice in the abdomen, police said. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and Kirk was arrested at the scene.
Kirk’s defense attorney, Will Broome, declined to comment on the case.
Kirk was released days after his arrest from the Calhoun County Jail on a $15,000 bond. His arraignment is set for Jan. 28.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, he could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.