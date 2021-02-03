Man indicted with Manslaughter from September wreck

A Calhoun County grand jury indicted an Oxford man recently after he allegedly caused a 3-year-old girl’s death and injured her family members in a wreck last year.
The grand jury indicted Kambui Malik Dotson, 40, with one count of manslaughter and three counts of second-degree assault.
Oxford police initially arrested Dotson in October, nearly a month after the wreck. Police said in September that Dotson was driving his Mustang on Leon Smith Parkway, just south of the Oxford exchange, when he crossed into the oncoming lane to pass traffic and hit a minivan head on while 3-year-old Lucy Bryan and her family were inside.
Lucy, her mother, her father and her brother were all taken to Regional Medical Center, but Lucy was later taken to UAB hospital in Birmingham. She died Sept. 10.
Dotson remained in the Calhoun County Jail on Wednesday with bond set at $75,000. His arraignment is scheduled for March 18.
An attempt Wednesday to reach his defense attorney for additional comment was unsuccessful.
Manslaughter is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.