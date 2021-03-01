Man indicted with allegedly trying to kill man with baby

A Cleburne County grand jury recently indicted a Muscadine man after he allegedly shot another man last April, injuring him and endangering a small child.
The grand jury indicted Zebulin Larry Staples, 40, during its February session on charges of attempted murder and reckless endangerment.
Court documents allege Staples shot a man in the back of the shoulder on April 13 while the man was putting a 1-year-old child into a carseat. Deputies charged Staples two days later.
According to court documents, Staples was released from the Cleburne County Jail on bond on April 15, the day of his arrest. His arraignment is scheduled for April 29.
Staples’ attorney, Nancy Vernon, declined to comment.
Attempted murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Staples could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.