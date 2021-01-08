Man indicted in June homicide

A Calhoun County grand jury recently indicted an Anniston man after he allegedly stabbed another man to death last year.
The grand jury indicted Hunter Savage Kimberly, 21, during its December session with one count of murder.
Anniston police initially charged Kimberly with murder in June. Police told The Star then they were called to the 1400 block of Leighton Avenue on the night of June 11, where they found 58-year-old Nicola Fantei dead from stab wounds.
Police said they identified Kimberly as a suspect and arrested him shortly afterward.
A former friend of Fantei’s told The Star he was an Italy native and a Jacksonville State University alumnus who had majored in art. Fantei was described as a “renaissance man,” who had previously held a number of interesting jobs, including restaurateur, racecar driver and scuba diving instructor.
His attorney, Will Broome, declined to comment.
Kimberly remained Friday in the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $250,000, per jail records. His arraignment is set for Jan. 28.
Murder is a Class A felony. If convicted, Kimberly could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.