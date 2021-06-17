Man gets three years in prison after fatal 2019 wreck

A judge sentenced a Selma man to three years in prison, followed by probation, after he pleaded guilty to his role in a 2019 car wreck that left a woman dead.
Randolph County Circuit Judge Ray Martin on Monday sentenced Jackie Lamont Rashad Hunter, 33, of Selma to 17 years, suspended by three years in prison, followed by five years of supervised probation.
Hunter pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and second-degree assault.
Roanoke police initially charged Hunter on June 22, 2019, with murder in the death of 43-year-old Sonya Lynn Hyatt of Roanoke.
Hunter, while driving under the influence of alcohol, hit Hyatt’s car, killing her and injuring one man, according to court documents. Hunter then left the scene before law enforcement arrived. Police arrested him around 11 p.m. that night.
According to Hyatt’s obituary, she was the assistant manager at Happy Trails Restaurant and worked at H&R Block tax service. She left behind a daughter, her parents, a brother and a grandmother.
Hunter remained in the Randolph County Jail on Thursday awaiting transport to a correctional facility. An attempt Thursday to reach his attorney, Mike LaPlante, was unsuccessful.