Man dead after being hit by train

An Oneonta man died Tuesday morning after he was hit by a train in the Wellborn area.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said 36-year-old Matthew Franklin was sitting on the train tracks on Eulaton Road around 6:30 a.m. when a train approached.
The conductor blew the horn and turned on sirens to warn Franklin off the tracks, Brown said, but Franklin didn’t move and was struck. Franklin may have been asleep or unconscious, Brown said.
Franklin was being flown to UAB hospital in Birmingham for treatment, Brown said, but died during the flight. Authorities do not know why Franklin was on the tracks, Brown said.