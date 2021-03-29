Man charged with threatening Big Lots employee

An Anniston man remained in jail Monday after he allegedly threatened a woman last weekend, causing her workplace to be evacuated.
Anniston police charged David Zebulin Kyner, 35, with making terrorist threats and possession of a destructive device, according to Calhoun County Jail records.
According to court documents, Kyner on Saturday threatened an employee at the Big Lots on McClellan Boulevard in Anniston with a firearm, causing the store to be locked down or evacuated.
An attempt Monday to reach Anniston police for additional comment was not immediately successful.
Kyner was booked into jail with bond set at $165,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 13.
Making terrorist threats is a Class C felony, which can result in up to a decade in prison and up to a $15,000 fine upon conviction.