Man charged with murder following shooting death in Anniston

DJ Mathews

Derrick Jerome Mathews

 CCSO

An Anniston man was arrested and charged with homicide after a verbal altercation resulted in shots fired early Saturday morning, according to officials. 

Derrick Jerome Mathews, of Anniston, was charged with murder in the shooting death of James Delaneley Johnson, of Anniston, according to a release from the Anniston police.

Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.

