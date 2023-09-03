Man charged with murder following shooting death in Anniston

An Anniston man was arrested and charged with homicide after a verbal altercation resulted in shots fired early Saturday morning, according to officials.
Derrick Jerome Mathews, of Anniston, was charged with murder in the shooting death of James Delaneley Johnson, of Anniston, according to a release from the Anniston police.
APD arrived at the 1500 block of E 11th Street around 5 a.m. Saturday to discover the victim dead inside the residence from apparent gunshot wounds.
According to the news release, an altercation had occurred which led to the shooting. Mathews was later taken into custody and booked into the Calhoun County Jail. A bond has yet to be set.
