Man charged with injuring two people in Anniston

An Anniston man remained in jail Wednesday after he allegedly injured two people earlier this week.

Anniston police charged Quinton N. Johnson, 32, with first-degree assault and first-degree domestic violence.

According to court records, the man seriously injured a man and a woman on Monday.

An attempt Wednesday to reach Anniston police was not immediately successful.

Johnson was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $45,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 9.

First-degree domestic violence is a Class A felony. If convicted, Johnson could be sentenced to life in prison and ordered to pay up to $60,000.

First-degree assault is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $30,000.

Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563 or akortrig@gmail.com.

