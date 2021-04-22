Man charged with Eastaboga shooting

Authorities charged an Anniston man earlier this week after he allegedly shot into a car while someone was inside.
Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies charged Matthew Ryan Butler, 28, with shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Sheriff Matthew Wade said Butler, a driver for a local towing company, got into a “road rage” incident with the victim and shot into the victim’s car near a gas station at the intersection of Mudd Street and U.S. 78.
Deputies found methamphetamine and marijuana in Butler’s car, Wade said, and initially arrested him on drug charges.
Butler was arrested days later after admitting to shooting at the victim to a deputy, Wade said.
Butler was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. He was released on bond Monday. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24.
Shooting into an occupied vehicle is a Class B felony, punishable by up to two decades in prison and up to a $30,000 fine upon conviction.