Man charged with drug trafficking in Wadley

Authorities charged a Roanoke man this week after he was allegedly caught trafficking narcotics in Wadley.
Wadley police charged Corbin Jamal Smith, 32, on Tuesday with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wadley police chief Tyler Murphy said an officer pulled Smith’s car over Monday in the 49000 block of Alabama 22 after noticing the tag lights were out and the tag was covered. After the officer smelled marijuana, Murphy said, he searched the car and discovered the drugs.
According to court documents, Smith was found with 35.1 grams of meth, 7.4 grams of heroin, several packages with marijuana inside and syringes.
Smith was booked into the Randolph County Jail with bond set at $33,000. He was released on bond Tuesday, the day of his arrest.
Drug trafficking is a Class A felony. If convicted, Smith could be sentenced to life in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.